One arrested after shooting in Kinder area

By Johnathan Manning | August 17, 2020 at 2:58 PM CDT - Updated August 17 at 2:58 PM

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A Kinder man is under arrest following a shooting in the Kinder area early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Michael Savant, 19, was booked into the Allen Parish Public Safety Complex on one count of attempted second-degree murder. Bond was set at $50,000.

A person with a gunshot wound was brought to a hospital early Sunday morning, according to Sheriff Doug Hebert. The preliminary investigation found that the shooting happened on Botley Cemetery Road.

Hebert said Savant was arrested within hours.

The victim remains in a local hospital receiving treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

