McNeese great Joe Dumars named Kings’ interim general manager

SACRAMENTO, Ca. (KPLC) - McNeese Hall of Famer Joe Dumars has been named the Sacramento Kings’ Interim Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations and will immediately assume General Manager duties. The Kings made the announcement this weekend following Vlade Divac’s departure as General Manager.
“Joe has become a trusted and valued advisor since joining the team last year,” said Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé in a statement, “and I am grateful to have him take on this role at an important time for the franchise.”
In Sacramento’s press release, the team said it would work with Dumars to develop “a long-term strategy for the organization’s basketball operations structure.” The job duty would also include searching for a permanent General Manager.
Dumars has over 30 years of NBA experience as a player and front office executive including being named the 2002-03 NBA Executive of the Year with the Detroit Pistons. Multiple reports have surfaced that Dumars could be in line for the Kings for the full-time position.
Dumars is expected to provide some stability for the team as it prepares for the offseason. The Kings have a late lottery pick for October with a 5.7% chance of the pick becoming a top-four selection.
