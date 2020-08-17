LSU, SU remain undecided on what fan experience will look like when football resumes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - From the food to the good times, and of course the bands, it’s probably the most important ingredient for football in south Louisiana. For many, it’s not just about the game, it’s about the fan experience. While both Southern and LSU will move ahead with football, the question becomes how muted will the festivities around the big games end up?
RELATED STORY>>> LSU faces Miss. St. for season-opener; full schedule released
“We haven’t gotten to that yet. We’re still looking into that, but our first thing was to make sure our guys come back healthy before today. The second thing was to make sure our schedule was out there,” said LSU Executive Deputy Athletic Director Verge Ausberry.
LSU plans to not miss a beat as they forge ahead with football this fall, beginning with a kickoff against Mississippi State on Sept. 26. While the public now has a better idea of the match-ups, leaders tell WAFB it’s still too early to tell whether fans will be able to really enjoy themselves on campus as the coronavirus remains a serious threat.
”We’re going to have a model here with state officials and see what we’re going to be able to do for tailgating and sitting in Tiger Stadium,” said Ausberry.
Over on The Bluff, the SWAC has already decided to hold off on the season, pushing Southern football to the spring of 2021. Leaders there are hoping for better weather and believe more time will give them a chance to either get on the other side of COVID-19 or iron out a better way to move forward.
”Hopefully, we’re thinking in time we’ll be able to get back to some sense of normalcy and tailgate a little bit and fans will come out and support,” said Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks.
Whether fans are cheering for the Tigers or the Jags, leaders tell WAFB whatever the season looks like, they plan to make sure players and fans have a fun and safe time.
“We want to make sure that people are safe,” said Ausberry. “We take this seriously.”
”That’s hard to do during coronavirus during the time, but we’re hoping that we can get close to that this spring,” said Banks.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.