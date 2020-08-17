LSU hits practice field to start fall camp

LSU hits practice field to start fall camp
The LSU football team took to the field on August 17 for the first day of fall camp. (Source: Gus Stark/Gus Stark / LSU Athletics)
By Josh Auzenne | August 17, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT - Updated August 17 at 7:04 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU was finally able to get on the practice field to start fall camp in preparation to defend its national championship.

The Tigers held a walkthrough in the morning and had a full practice in the afternoon.

LSU dominated college football in 2019, winning the College Football Playoff National Championship with a 15-0 record that included seven wins against top 10 teams.

LSU enters the 2020 season riding the nation’s longest active winning streak at 16 straight.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.