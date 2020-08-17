LSU faces Miss. St. for season-opener; full schedule released

LSU faces Miss. St. for season-opener; full schedule released
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | August 17, 2020 at 2:05 PM CDT - Updated August 17 at 7:15 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU will open the 2020 football season at home against Mississippi State on September 26, the SEC announced Monday, August 17.

SEC releases new 2020 schedule for LSU football

FULL LSU SCHEDULE:

Sept. 26 - MISSISSIPPI STATE

Oct. 3 - at Vanderbilt

Oct. 10 - MISSOURI

Oct. 17 - at Florida

Oct. 24 - SOUTH CAROLINA

Oct. 31 - at Auburn

Nov. 7 - BYE

Nov. 14 - ALABAMA

Nov. 21 - at Arkansas

Nov. 28 - at Texas A&M

Dec. 5 - OLE MISS

Dec. 12 - BYE

Kickoff time and television plans for the games will be announced at a later date.

RELATED: WAFB to rebroadcast historic LSU, Saints games

Verge Ausberry, the LSU exec. deputy AD / exec. dir. of external relations, said the Tigers wanted a season-opening opponent they had played last year and were familiar with but he added the Mike Leach factor is a big new wrinkle for Mississippi State.

The SEC will play a 10-game, conference-only schedule. The revised schedule will include one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on December 12 for all schools.

The SEC Championship is scheduled to be played on December 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It was originally scheduled for December 5.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.