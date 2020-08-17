LSU faces Miss. St. for season-opener; full schedule released

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU will open the 2020 football season at home against Mississippi State on September 26, the SEC announced Monday, August 17.
FULL LSU SCHEDULE:
Sept. 26 - MISSISSIPPI STATE
Oct. 3 - at Vanderbilt
Oct. 10 - MISSOURI
Oct. 17 - at Florida
Oct. 24 - SOUTH CAROLINA
Oct. 31 - at Auburn
Nov. 7 - BYE
Nov. 14 - ALABAMA
Nov. 21 - at Arkansas
Nov. 28 - at Texas A&M
Dec. 5 - OLE MISS
Dec. 12 - BYE
Kickoff time and television plans for the games will be announced at a later date.
Verge Ausberry, the LSU exec. deputy AD / exec. dir. of external relations, said the Tigers wanted a season-opening opponent they had played last year and were familiar with but he added the Mike Leach factor is a big new wrinkle for Mississippi State.
The SEC will play a 10-game, conference-only schedule. The revised schedule will include one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on December 12 for all schools.
The SEC Championship is scheduled to be played on December 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It was originally scheduled for December 5.
