Lake Charles man accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested following accusations that he had inappropriate sexual contact with two boys, ages 15 and 17, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says the Sheriff’s Office received a complaint regarding Herbert J. Gauthier, 62, of Lake Charles, on August 15, 2020.
Detectives spoke with Gauthier during their initial investigation who they say confirmed the allegations against him.
Gauthier was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center for felony sexual battery and indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Judge Michael Canaday has set Gauthier’s bond at $500,000.
