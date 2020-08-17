Semi-trailer overturns, closing La. 27 south of Singer

SINGER, La. (KPLC) - La. 27 is closed south of Singer after a semi-trailer overturned in the roadway.
The truck carrying concrete-making materials was traveling northbound when the driver lost control in the curve between George Kendall Road and Catfish Farm Road, according to Trooper Derek Senegal, public information officer for Louisiana State Police Troop D. The truck struck a guardrail and rolled over.
No injuries were reported, Senegal said.
La. 27 is completely blocked as crews work to remove the 18-wheeler.
Southbound traffic is being rerouted to La. 109.
Northbound traffic is being diverted at Arthur Irwin Road to La. 389 to La. 109.
