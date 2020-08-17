FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Morning storms ahead of a front that is set to bring lower humidity

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With a few storms around overnight and a few more continuing to develop through the morning commute, you’ll want to take your umbrella and KPLC weather app along for the ride as you start your Monday. These storms are in advance of a front that will continue to move through Southwest Louisiana, lowering humidity and bringing a more pleasant feel back to the area over the next 24 hours.
Rain chances will continue to diminish through mid-morning as we set up for an increasing amount of sunshine by this afternoon. This will allow temperatures back into the middle to upper 90s, but humidity values should begin to lower in time to keep feels like temperatures below 105 today. Once the sun sets, temperatures will begin to drop through the 80s and 70s overnight with a few locations possibly seeing upper 60s by Tuesday morning thanks to the lower humidity.
Rain chances will diminish for a couple of days, but another weaker front moving into the area by mid-week will bring a few isolated showers and storms by Wednesday. A better chance of more showers and storms returns Thursday and Friday as an upper level trough sets up over the region, helping to kick off daily rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The tropics look to be waking up over the next several days, as two distinct areas in the Atlantic bear watching as they move westward this week. While there is no clear indication yet that these two systems will impact the U.S., they are moving westward with one of these systems possibly near or even into the Gulf of Mexico by this weekend. Both of these areas will need to be monitored for further organization and possibly becoming two of our next name tropical systems that would be Laura and Marco.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.