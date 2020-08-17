FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Morning storms ahead of a front that is set to bring lower humidity

The tropics look to be waking up over the next several days, as two distinct areas in the Atlantic bear watching as they move westward this week. While there is no clear indication yet that these two systems will impact the U.S., they are moving westward with one of these systems possibly near or even into the Gulf of Mexico by this weekend. Both of these areas will need to be monitored for further organization and possibly becoming two of our next name tropical systems that would be Laura and Marco.