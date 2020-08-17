FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and dry for now, but the humidity will return soon…

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As expected, a weak cold front moved through early Monday, and this brought noticeably drier air into SWLA. The drier air will allow temperatures to drop quickly tonight with lows ranging from the mid 60s north of I-10, to the mid 70s at the coast; that’s 5-10 degrees cooler than the past few mornings!
Tuesday will be hot and dry with the low humidity allowing afternoon highs to climb quickly into the mid 90s, but the heat index will not be noticeable thanks to the drier air. The humidity will begin to return by Wednesday and that means the temperatures will return to more typical August levels. Rain chances will still be limited at 20% Wednesday.
But we should be fully back in a summer weather pattern by Thursday. That means a 40% chance of mainly afternoon showers and storms especially along and south of I-10. Various outflow boundaries and the sea breeze will be the primary driver for showers and storms to develop.
The tropics are quiet at this moment with no systems posing any threat to SWLA over the next few days. But we are closely two areas over the Atlantic Ocean for possible development over the next few days. At this moment it is way to early to know for sure whether either will even develop, nor what areas could see impacts. This is a great reminder that we are entering the absolute peak of hurricane season and storms could form anytime, and you should be prepared to act if something threatens SWLA.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
