CCC inmate dies in jail, authorities say

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An inmate at the Calcasieu Correctional Center died Sunday night, authorities said.
Dynell A. Dise, 26, of Westlake, was found unresponsive in his single-man cell during a headcount, said Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office.
“Deputies immediately attempted to revive Dise, but he was later pronounced dead by emergency medical personnel,” Vincent said.
Dise was booked on drug and weapons counts on Thursday, Aug. 13.
Vincent said the Calcasieu Coroner will determine the cause of death but foul play is not suspected.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.