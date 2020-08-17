Boudreaux’s Pharmacy Reopening

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - While several Louisiana businesses are struggling through the pandemic, with some even closing their doors, a long-time lake Charles pharmacy is adjusting to the new normal, with new owners.
As co-owners of Boudreaux’s New Drugs, Jesse and Kylee Vidrine never thought they’d be purchasing and operating their new business during a pandemic.
Jesse Vidrine says, “When we started this process back in February the 15 and we talked to the previous owner, because we were so naive and we were so excited to get this started right away and we thought it would take place in 60 days and then, of course, COVID-19 hit and six months later here we are.”
Taking on a new business has presented some challenges, along with those brought on by the pandemic.
Kylee Vidrine told us, “We were having shortages in medicine such as Zinc and people were coming in wanting those products and we didn’t have those products because they weren’t shipping them to us. Also some of the drugs to treat COVID we were trying to keep in stock for if Lake Charles had a major outbreak, we would have the drugs on hand. We were able to get quite a few in and then that got cut off too.”
Boudreaux’s Drug Store has been in Lake Charles since the 1920′s and currently features the only sterile compounding lab in the area.
Some of the changes the corona era has brought about are even posing a dilemma for Pharmacist Stacy Teer, who has worked there for the past 25 years.
“We obviously don’t have a drive-through but we still have that unique customer interaction so social distancing, wearing masks, and having that safety precaution in place, while presenting challenges has still allowed us to do that and still care for our customers.”
Despite the differences, she says she’s still excited to see what this new chapter will look like, “With all of the changes in pharmacy, it takes sometimes a fresh new set of eyes look at some of those challenges as exciting new adventures and not roadblocks.”
