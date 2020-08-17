Back to class for students at McNeese & Sowela since COVID-19 pandemic

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Monday was the first day back to class for students at Sowela Technical Community College and McNeese State University.
Many changes are in place this semester due to COVID-19. From wearing masks to social distancing...7News spoke to some students who say they’re excited to be back while others are a little nervous about the future.
”I don’t quite feel comfortable being back on campus,” said Sophmore Jay Lagrange.
“Personally, I’m not that worried..for others, I will do what I have to do (wear a mask and socially distance myself) but for me personally, I’m not extremely worried,” said Freshman Caitlyn Dionne.
For Dionne, a first-time freshman, the experience is quite unique.
“We’re figuring things out because some of the teachers haven’t used some of the stuff we’re using right now. So, we’re using {Microsoft} Teams and it’s kind of like figuring out how to get everyone on there to chat and talk,” Dionne said.
For some returning students...there’s a bit of added pressure.
“It’s scary having to be around so many people and I’m not going to lie, I’ve seen a lot of people walking around without a mask...I know it’s not required outside, but the virus just doesn’t stay in one place,” said Lagrange
Administration at both Sowela and McNeese said they’ve spent much of the summer mapping out their game plan for a safe return.
“It’s about balancing safety and access. There are more classes online and obviously hybrid,” said Enrollment Management & Student Affairs Executive Director Pam Boersig.
”We’ve reduced the capacity by 50 percent...you’ve got fewer people in classes, they’re 6 feet apart and they’re wearing masks,” said McNeese PR Director Candace Townsend.
And when it comes to enrollment, both say there's not really a difference in the number of full-time students signing up for classes as compared to last fall.
“Our first-time freshman numbers look to be up, our transfer numbers look to be up..so hopefully we’ll be about where we were last fall,” said Townsend.
Although there is a tad bit of anxiety for some students...those like Dionne are hopeful for the future.
“I know there have been rises in cases but I think with cutting some classes to online, it may help to slow the spread,” Dionne said.
Sowela and McNeese say at some point they are expecting cases of COVID-19 to appear on campus. However, they have made arrangements to address it, whether that be a full pivot to online-only classes or an extensive quarantine.
For Sowela students, the fall semester will end early on November 25, with exception to technical program testing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as a result of holiday gatherings.
Social distancing protocols will be in effect during instruction and lab times. Masks must be worn on campus, regular hand-washing is encouraged, hand sanitizer stations are available in campus facilities, and equipment, classrooms, and buildings will be regularly sanitized.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.