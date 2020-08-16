Saints look to be focused against Bucs without fans

“When you look at it, it’s not a good look but it’s the best that we have at this point,” said McCallister. “When I say it’s not a good look, you don’t want to continue to spread the virus but the games must go on. So, for the players and for Sean [Payton], it’s making sure that your players are motivated. You talk about that first opponent, there won’t be jumping offsides. The focus issue for the team will be making sure they’re doing it the right way and making sure that they’re ready to play.”