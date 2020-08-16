FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot temperatures this afternoon, storms possible into this evening

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The heat is continuing as we head into the afternoon as we have temperatures back into the middle 90′s with heat indices in the 105-110 range. Showers and storms have yet to fire up, but as we move into the late evening showers and storms will be possible.
Temperatures remain warm as we head through the afternoon as we slowly begin to cool as we head late in the evening, but we can expect to continue to remain in the lower 90′s. Showers and storms will be a factor a little later in the evening than the past couple of days as we watch our weak cold front begin to make it’s way towards the area. Temperatures fall back into the middle 80′s for the late evening so if you have any plans to head out to get a bite to eat or are planning on being outside it will be a warm one. We will begin to watch for storms to move in from the north as we head towards the 8 p.m. time frame and lasting into the early morning hours of Monday. Heavy rain, gusty winds, some small hail and lightning will be the primary concerns with the storms moving through. The overall severe threat remains low, but we may see a stronger storm move through. As always you can get the latest look at radar as well as alerts on the KPLC 7Weather App. We do begin to dry out as we head into Monday as we see slightly lower humidity values and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be back into the lower 90′s so we won’t get much in the way of relief in our temperatures.
Through the middle portion of the week we look to keep plenty of sunshine in the forecast as we head through Wednesday. Highs for the afternoon stay in the lower 90′s each day and rain chances are going to remain low as we see the front stalling off to our south. We begin to see a slight change in the pattern as we head late week and into next weekend as the stalled front looks to work its way back to the north bringing increased rain chances. Temperatures may take a slight dip as well back to around 90 and even a few upper 80′s, but no real chance or cool down over the next 10 days.
Taking a quick look at the tropics we no longer have Tropical Storm Kyle as it has dissipated, but we also are seeing Tropical Depression Josephine beginning to dissipate as well. Neither of these storms will have an impact to the United States. We now are tracking two more disturbance areas in the Atlantic that have a 40% chance of development over the next 5 days. No threat to Southwest Louisiana exist at this time and we will continue to track the systems as they move off to the west. Have a great rest of the weekend and start to the week!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.