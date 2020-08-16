FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot temperatures this afternoon, storms possible into this evening

Temperatures remain warm as we head through the afternoon as we slowly begin to cool as we head late in the evening, but we can expect to continue to remain in the lower 90′s. Showers and storms will be a factor a little later in the evening than the past couple of days as we watch our weak cold front begin to make it’s way towards the area. Temperatures fall back into the middle 80′s for the late evening so if you have any plans to head out to get a bite to eat or are planning on being outside it will be a warm one. We will begin to watch for storms to move in from the north as we head towards the 8 p.m. time frame and lasting into the early morning hours of Monday. Heavy rain, gusty winds, some small hail and lightning will be the primary concerns with the storms moving through. The overall severe threat remains low, but we may see a stronger storm move through. As always you can get the latest look at radar as well as alerts on the KPLC 7Weather App. We do begin to dry out as we head into Monday as we see slightly lower humidity values and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be back into the lower 90′s so we won’t get much in the way of relief in our temperatures.