COVID-19 IN SWLA: 4 new deaths, 13 new cases

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Four new deaths from COVID-19 and 13 new cases were reported in Southwest Louisiana and Vernon Parish on Monday by the Louisiana Department of Health.
In Region 5, Beauregard Parish reported 2 deaths, Calcasieu reported one new death, and Allen also reported one new death.
So far, for the month of August, Region 5 parishes have reported 69 deaths from COVID-19. Region 6′s Vernon Parish has reported 10 deaths. For the month of July, Region 5 reported 92 deaths from COVID-19 while Region 6′s Vernon Parish reported 13.
In the five-parish area of Region 5, nine new cases were reported - one in Calcasieu, four in Allen, two in Beauregard, and two in Jeff Davis. Four new cases were reported in Vernon Parish, which is in Region 6.
Statewide, 567 new cases and 19 new deaths were reported.
The Louisiana Department of Health estimates that 103,512 COVID-19 patients have recovered as of August 14, 2020.
The Louisiana Department of Corrections is reporting that 37 inmates at Allen Correctional Center are currently positive. Four symptomatic and 33 asymptomatic.
Each death in Calcasieu suspected of being from COVID goes through a review process before a determination is made, said Charlie Hunter with the Calcasieu Coroner’s Office. Each case is independently reviewed by a certified death investigator, then the information - which includes the case report and a copy of the COVID-19 test - is submitted to Calcasieu Coroner Dr. Terry Welke, who makes the final determination.
ALLEN - 1,382 cases | 33 deaths | 773 state tests | 13,279 commercial tests
BEAUREGARD - 886 cases | 27 deaths | 85 state tests | 9,045 commercial tests
CALCASIEU - 7,045 cases | 157 deaths | 975 state tests | 64,599 commercial tests
CAMERON - 174 cases | 0 deaths | 4 state tests | 765 commercial tests
JEFF DAVIS - 1,080 cases | 30 deaths | 624 state tests | 13,378 commercial tests
VERNON - 814 cases | 31 deaths | 979 state tests | 9,508 commercial tests
STATE - 138,485 cases | 4,403 deaths | 1,674,289 total tests | 1,226 COVID-19 patients hospitalized | 184 patients on ventilators | 103,512 patients presumed recovered.
CALCASIEU PARISH
The first confirmed case of coronavirus in Calcasieu was reported on Thursday, March 19. Parish officials reported the first death from COVID-19 on Monday, March 23. It was also the first death from COVID-19 reported in Southwest Louisiana.
ALLEN PARISH
The Louisiana Department of Health reported the first two positive cases of coronavirus in Allen Parish on its website Monday, March 23. Both cases were at Oakdale Federal Correctional Complex, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.
Two more cases were announced on Thursday, March 26.
Patrick Jones, 49, a prisoner at Oakdale FCC, died Saturday, March 28, from the virus. He complained of a persistent cough on Thursday, March 19, and was transported to a local hospital. He was placed on a ventilator on Friday, March 20.
BEAUREGARD PARISH
Beauregard Parish reported its first positive case of COVID-19 on Saturday, March 21. Beauregard Parish officials said in a news release that they were advised by the state today that a test had come back positive. Read the full news release HERE.
CAMERON PARISH
One of the last parishes in Louisiana to report at confirmed case, Cameron Parish reported its first case of COVID-19 on April 7.
When Cameron reported its first case, Tensas Parish was the only parish with no confirmed cases.
“This has been expected and anticipated,” officials with the Cameron Parish Office of Emergency Preparation said in an email. “We encourage everyone to remain vigilant and do their part in decreasing the spread of infection by following CDC guidelines.”
These include:
• Practice social distancing.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Stay home if you are sick.
JEFF DAVIS PARISH
The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Jeff Davis Parish was reported on Tuesday, March 24.
VERNON PARISH
Representatives with Byrd Hospital in Leesville confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at their facility on Saturday, March 21.
