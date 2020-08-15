Sheriff’s Office taxes pass easily in Calcasieu, Jeff Davis

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Parishwide taxes to fund sheriff’s departments passed in both Calcasieu and Jeff Davis on Saturday.
The 7.58 mills, 10-year renewal to fund the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office passed 10,465 votes to 3,266. The property tax is expected to bring in $18.6 million per year.
The 5.95 mills, 10-year renewal to fund the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office also passed easily - 1,526 votes to 722. The property tax is expected to $1.4 million per year.
A one-half percent, 10-year sales-and-use tax renewal in Sulphur passed 1,375 votes to 485. The tax is expected to bring in $4.1 million annually for streets, sewerage disposal, water, and wastewater systems.
A 6.18 mills, 10-year renewal expected to raise $384,000 annually for the Niblett’s Bluff Park Commission passed 298 votes to 67.
In Beauregard, a 15 mills, 10-year proposition to fund Gravity Drainage District No. 6 failed 710 votes to 140. The proposition would have brought in $1 million per year.
In Allen Parish, two renewals passed.
A 7.48 mills, 10-year renewal passed 184 votes to 72 to fund Road District No. 2. It is expected to bring in $221,000 per year.
A 3.10 mills, 10-year renewal passed 176 votes to 120 to fund Recreation District No. 1. It is expected to bring in $181,000 per year.
