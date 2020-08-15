Preparations for November elections underway

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Even before today’s votes were counted, Clerk of Court for Calcasieu Parish Lynn Jones was already looking ahead to the November election. With some big decisions of the ballot, including the race for the White House, a lot more people will be lining up to vote.
With only three renewals on the ballot for the August election, Jones explained the low voter turnout was to be expected for an election this small.
“Voter turnout today has been light as expected, as traditionally the way it is. Now we did have a fairly large early vote turnout and mail-in turnout for this particular election,” Jones said. “Total turnout is probably going to be less than 15 percent.”
With November elections just a few months away, a significantly higher number of voters is expected.
“The November election [turnout] is going to be 70-plus percent which is really going to be a challenge within the COVID situation,” Jones said. “Today is not going to be hard because I have not seen more than two voters at a precinct at one time but in November, there’s going to be long lines out the door and if we’re still having to social distance, it’s going to be a challenge.”
Which is why, he said, they’re starting to prepare now.
“My staff and I have been going throughout the parish today to assess the different polling precincts to see how they may be able to accommodate during November elections because we expect long lines,” Jones said. “But when they’re six feet apart, the lines are much longer and so we’re coming up with potential solutions, and we’re going to be working from now to elections to figure those things out.”
Some locations, like the LSU Agricultural Center, would not be able to handle the number of voters they’re expecting.
“There has been talk in some of the bigger cities such as Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, and Shreveport, that they have mega precincts in facilities such as Burton Coliseum which is right next to us right here,” Jones said. “Civic Center, West Cal Center, it’s going to be a completely different situation.”
The Calcasieu Parish clerk of court’s office is looking for commissioners for this upcoming election. For those interested, click HERE.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.