‘Lake City Cruisers’ offer glow in the dark bike tours around Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Amber Hills’ new business is not a new concept, but it is something she really enjoys doing. Her idea for “Lake City Cruisers” came from her love for a similar bike tour in Baton Rouge.
“It gave me a lot of confidence, and it just boosted my energy,” Hills said. “It was so fun, and we rode so far, it was just it was amazing. "
So, Hills decided to bring her own version to the Lake Area, she says she wants people to experience the city in a new way while enjoying the outdoors.
Lake City Cruisers is a glow in the dark bike tour that goes around downtown Lake Charles. Hills says while the bike route last an hour and spans about three miles, the fun neon lights and music make the ride seem like more of a party than a workout.
“It’s so fun and so positive it can bring the whole community together,” she said. “We’re just so excited to get everybody on some bikes.”
Hills says her rides prioritize safety too.
“I lead the ride, I have my flashers on the front of my bike,” she said. “We have volunteers who ride in between the rides and we make sure everyone hears the commands on which lane to be in and you know when to turn and when to stop.”
Hills says she’s also in the process of adding a trike to her fleet to allow those with special needs to enjoy the tour.
Most of all, she says she wants the community to come together and enjoy this new experience.
“We just want people to see the city in a new way,” Hills said.
Hills says she hopes it will bring a little joy to their lives. Tours are every Friday and Saturday at 7, 8:30 and 10 p.m. To book a Lake City Cruisers tour, click HERE.
