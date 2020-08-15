Lake Charles teen arrested for DWI and vehicular negligence

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Lake Charles teen for a DWI and vehicular negligence last night, according to CPSO spokeswoman Kayla Vincent.
The sheriff’s office was called to a single vehicle crash at the 800 block of Route 66 in DeQuincy at approximately 11:40 p.m., according to Vincent.
An initial investigation revealed a truck was traveling at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway, striking several trees, according to Vincent.
Two juvenile passengers were in the truck at the time of the crash. One was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the other juvenile was airlifted to a hospital out of town with serious injuries, according to Vincent.
Deputies spoke with the driver, Dylan M. LeJeune, 18, who told deputies he consumed multiple alcoholic beverages, and he took prescription medication that was not prescribed to him before driving, according to Vincent.
LeJeune performed poorly on sobriety test and submitted blood for a toxicology report.
LeJeune was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on the following.
· Underage DWI 1st
· Carless operation
· 1st degree vehicular negligent injuring
· Vehicular negligent injuring
LeJeune has since been released on a $5,500 bond set by Judge Clayton Davis.
The crash is still under investigation.
