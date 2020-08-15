Lake Area movie theaters set to reopen

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Cinemark has recently announced that their two Lake Area theaters are set to reopen Tuesday, August 25.
Cinemark representatives said in May that the theater chain was planning for a “mid-summer” reopening schedule, but with the resurgence in COVID-19 cases, those plans changed.
Cinemark says moviegoers can expect greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step.
The two Lake Area theaters are located at 3416 Derek Dr. and 548 West Prien Lake Rd.
