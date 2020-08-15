I-10 closure through Westlake and Lake Charles Saturday night

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced Interstate 10 will be closed in both directions from Exit 25 to Exit 34 on Saturday night.
Crews will begin closing the roadway and entrance ramps at 6 p.m., and they anticipate the closure to be in full effect for both directions at 8 p.m.
All I-10 eastbound traffic will be detoured to I-210 at Exit 25, and all I-10 westbound traffic will be detoured to I-210 at Exit 34. Motorist in Lake Charles may use US 90 as an alternate route, and those traveling in Westlake may use LA 108 and US 90 as alternate routes.
The closure is being done to conduct bridge inspections and maintenance activities.
