FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A hot afternoon with heat indices over 100, storms possible for our Sunday

We have seen plenty of sunshine for our Saturday and a few cumulus clouds throughout the day and that has really been all the shade we have been able to get. Temperatures have warmer quickly with some of the warmest temperatures of the year as highs have risen into the middle and upper 90′s. Rain chances have been low again this afternoon as we have seen slight drier air in place, but we are tracking showers and storms to our north moving south and that could provide enough lift to spark a few showers or storms through the evening. Temperatures will slowly fall as we head overnight as we can expect middle 80′s into the evening. If you do have any outdoor plans this evening they will be good to go it will just be warm. Into Sunday morning we can expect temperatures back into the middle and upper 70′s. Areas further to the south will struggle to get below 80, so another warm and humid evening. Into the afternoon we see temperatures warming back into the lower and middle 90′s, but a piece of energy will work in from the north and that will help to spark a few showers and storms.