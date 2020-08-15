FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A hot afternoon with heat indices over 100, storms possible for our Sunday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A hot afternoon once again as we have seen temperatures warming into the middle and in a few cases upper 90′s. Heat indices are in the triple digits again as we are seeing humid conditions, but the downside is that we aren’t seeing many showers or storms to cool us down.
We have seen plenty of sunshine for our Saturday and a few cumulus clouds throughout the day and that has really been all the shade we have been able to get. Temperatures have warmer quickly with some of the warmest temperatures of the year as highs have risen into the middle and upper 90′s. Rain chances have been low again this afternoon as we have seen slight drier air in place, but we are tracking showers and storms to our north moving south and that could provide enough lift to spark a few showers or storms through the evening. Temperatures will slowly fall as we head overnight as we can expect middle 80′s into the evening. If you do have any outdoor plans this evening they will be good to go it will just be warm. Into Sunday morning we can expect temperatures back into the middle and upper 70′s. Areas further to the south will struggle to get below 80, so another warm and humid evening. Into the afternoon we see temperatures warming back into the lower and middle 90′s, but a piece of energy will work in from the north and that will help to spark a few showers and storms.
We are still tracking a weak cold front to move through during the day on Monday and the only major difference will be the fact that we have lower humidity values. Temperatures are going to remain warm with a slight drop as we head into the middle and ending of the week. Monday we can still expect to see a few showers and storms around, but the more widespread rain looks to be just to the west back into Texas. Highs stay in the lower 90′s and that trend will be continuing through Thursday. Rain chances remain lower through the middle of the week with just a slight chance of rain in our afternoons.
To end the week rain chances will be back on the increase as we move into Friday as we see a stalled boundary work it’s way back to the north. Highs stay in the lower 90′s so not much of a cool down after the front passes. The tropics are active as we have two systems in Tropical Storm Josephine and Kyle. Neither of these storms will be a threat to Southwest Louisiana or the United States as they move out into the Atlantic. The rest of the tropics is remaining quiet with no additional development expected. Have a great rest of the day and Sunday!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
