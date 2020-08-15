AUGUST 15 ELECTION: Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office tax passes easily

By Johnathan Manning | August 15, 2020 at 8:07 PM CDT - Updated August 15 at 9:28 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Results are coming in for the Aug. 15 election.

The 5.95 mills, 10-year renewal to fund the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office passed easily - 1,526 votes to 722. The property tax is expected to $1.4 million per year.

In Beauregard, a 15 mills, 10-year proposition to fund Gravity Drainage District No. 6 failed 710 votes to 140. The proposition would have brought in $1 million per year.

In Allen Parish, two renewals passed.

A 7.48 mills, 10-year renewal passed 184 votes to 72 to fund Road District No. 2. It is expected to bring in $221,000 per year.

A 3.10 mills, 10-year renewal passed 176 votes to 120 to fund Recreation District No. 1. It is expected to bring in $181,000 per year.

