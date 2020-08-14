SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 13, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 13, 2020.
Cozy Nicole Davis, 31, Lake Charles: Battery; resisting an officer; refusal to I.D.
Michael Scotty Dwayne Taylor, 39, DeQuincy: Possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Charles Ray Moore, 48, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lejoun Chatman, 19, Beaumont, TX: Theft of a motor vehicle worth under $5,000; burglary.
Lasheba Monique Ned, 32, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Samuel Dean Moore, 34, DeQuincy: First offense DWI; probation violation.
John Michael Haley, 32, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; resisting an officer by flight; property damage under $1,000; theft of a motor vehicle worth under $25,000; theft of a motor vehicle worth more than $25,000; escape.
Dynell Alexander Dise, 26, Westlake: Contempt of court; carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule I drug.
Donail James, 33, Orange, TX: Out of state detainer.
Taylor Austin Gaskin, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; creation of a clandestine laboratory; possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
Scotty Ray Meier, 24, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.
Rene H. Martinez, 35, Lake Charles: Sexual battery; carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Tabitha Marie Verdine, 36, Starks: Assault.
Kenneth Ray Motte, 55, Lake Charles: Assault; trespassing.
Rebekah Emmanuelle Vaughan, 31, Pineville: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); obstruction of justice; instate detainer.
Royce Allen Lebert, 36, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); special restrictions on lamps; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hanah Annette Perry, 35, DeRidder: Refusal to I.D.; resisting an officer.
Lucas Edward Doman, 45, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brandon Keith Hardesty, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Devante Lequeze Cotlone, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana.
Jermaine Reed Jr., 25, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana.
