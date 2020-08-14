Students return to school in Cameron Parish

HACKBERRY, La. (KPLC) - After months of preparations, Cameron Parish students headed back to school Friday.
“All summer we have worked very elaborately coming up with the best plan possible to keep the students safe,” said Ashley Kaczynksi, administrative assistant for Cameron Parish School Board, said. “I know that behind every mask is a smiling face and we are prepared for this day and we cannot wait.”
Kaczynski said the school board has taken precautions to protect the students from COVID-19.
“The kids will be protected to the nth degree,” she said.
Among those precautions are:
· Each student has own water bottle and the water fountains are closed off.
· Desks are partitioned 6-feet apart.
· Hallways markers set for them to walk three to four feet apart from each other.
· Students will eat in isolated areas instead of the cafeteria.
Virtual learning begins next week.
“Cameron Parish is supplying them with all their needs,” Kaczynski said. “They will have a Chromebook, they will have the internet access to log in and get the tools and get the same materials they would need here at school.”
