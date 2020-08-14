Sports Person of the Week - Landon Victorian

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - “It was just something that I grew up with. My dad introduced baseball to me. I fell in love with it and I’ve just gotten better and better every year,” Victorian said.
If you aren’t aware of the name Landon Victorian, you will be in the coming years.
The 14-year-old is so dominant on the mound, that he’s already put himself on the map with some of our country’s top power five programs. And he’s done that before ever stepping foot on a high school diamond.
“I am looking to get used to the high school way. I am setting a goal to start varsity this year and pitch varsity. I want to be a good player my teammates can look up to once I get older at Barbe,” Landon Victorian said.
This summer, Victorian has been able to work his fastball up to 89 mph. His progress has earned the recognition of Perfect Game by receiving an invitation to play in the organization's 14u select festival. Victorian is the only player from Louisiana on the roster.
“For the 14-year-olds there are only 44 players so I am honored and blessed. I am honored for the opportunity to be able to play against the best players around the country from the east to the west coast. I am excited to meet new people,” said Victorian. “This will make me a better player also being able to play against some of the best in the nation.”
In addition to Victorian’s success on the field, he’s quite the leader off the field. The 14-year-old is involved in helping raise money for the children’s hospital in Oklahoma City as he believes it’s important to give back to the kids that are less fortunate.
The Perfect Game Cares Foundation is partnering with the 2020 14U Select players to raise important funds for underserved children through the PG Cares Rise initiative, as well as the children and families of the OK Kids Korral in Oklahoma City. More information is in the link below.
The 14U Select Baseball Festival on September 5th will be streamed live on PerfectGame.TV
