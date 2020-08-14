Saints tight end Jared Cook motivated for 2020 season

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - For Jared Cook, he had a November and Decmeber to remember in 2019, his first season in New Orleans.
In the final seven games of the season, Cook had seven touchdowns and averaged 22 yards per reception.
“That’s when you want to click right? You want to play your best ball in November going into December,” Cook told reporters. “Especially when you’re trying to get to the playoffs. That’s when we really needed it. "
But it’s the big plays he didn’t make, that motivates him even more for 2020.
" There was a couple in the Atlanta game, that me and Drew missed each other on. We already talked about it this week,” Cook explained. There was one early in the Tampa Bay game. "
One thing that will could help correct those mistakes is hopefully a full season with Drew Brees at quarterback.
" Drew knows how I run routes, he knows the indicators that I give and you know that helps quite a bit in gaining with your quarterback,” Cook said. “So hopefully this year we’re a few steps ahead than last year and we can pick up a lot better. We’ve kind of felt that so far in practice, and hopefully it just continues to get better. And once the games start, it just continues to grow and hit a lot faster than last year.”
