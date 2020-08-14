Police investigating Lena Ave. homicide

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Authorities are investigating following a fatal shooting on Lena Avenue, according to Lake Charles Police.
Sgt. Brenda Desormeaux says police received a call in reference to a shooting near the corner of Lena Ave. and Dixie Dr. around 1:30 a.m. this morning, Aug. 14, 2020.
When officers arrived they confirmed that a victim had been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital where they later died from their injuries.
This investigation is currently ongoing and we will have more information as it becomes available.
