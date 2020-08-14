One injured in shooting at Grambling State University

GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - One person was injured during a shooting Thursday night at Grambling State University.
Officers received the call just after 11:30 p.m.
Apparently, there is a video circulating online. According to Grambling President Rick Gallot, the video is of that incident.
In the video, you can hear screaming, and more than a dozen shots fired.
According to Grambling President Rick Gallot, the victim and the shooter are not students at the school. The situation stemmed from a disagreement that happened elsewhere.
No arrests have been made at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for more information.
