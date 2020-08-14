New mobile app highlights Fort Polk services.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Army has launched a new digital app that provides information about Fort Polk and includes in-app shopping for users in the area.
The Digital Garrison app, available on Android and Apple devices, is part of a partnership with the Army and Air Force Exchange Service.
Public affairs director Scott Malcom said soldiers, families, veterans and civilians living or working at a Digital Garrison-enabled post can access resources about their local exchange, Army Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation program and other services.
The app provides users with secure access to facility information and other “quality-of-life” services by consolidating data from three related networks.
“It puts real-time installation information in everybody’s pockets,” Malcom said. “The app will add value to their time spent on an installation - whether it is to live, work, train or play.”
Users will be able to customize the app to meet their needs, and families and soldiers who are new to an area will be able to access in-processing and other newcomer material before a permanent change of station, Malcom said.
More than 60 installations are represented on the app, with plans to add more in future updates, Malcom said.
