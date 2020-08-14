Mainieri breaks down all three Lake Area natives on LSU’s roster

“We believe Brody will have an immediate impact on our program because he has the opportunity to do so in the field and on the mound. He is a year younger than his peers for his grade and could actually be a senior in high school. For being so young, he is a physical, athletic specimen at 6-2 and 210 pounds. As a position player, he can play all three outfield positions and actually played some first base in high school at times. He has a beautiful left-handed swing and can hit for power. On the mound, he has a very fluid delivery and can get into the low 90s with his fastball,” said Mainieri of Drost. “In a normal draft, Brody would certainly have been a player that would have heard his name called and would have had a very difficult decision to make. Brody played at a very successful program in Louisiana at Barbe High School – a school from which we have had several outstanding players come to LSU. Brody is a winner and a blue-collar player.”