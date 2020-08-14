Mainieri breaks down all three Lake Area natives on LSU’s roster

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPLC) - The LSU Tiger baseball team released its 2021 roster on Friday as three Southwest Louisiana natives look to carve out a role this season. All three players are freshmen that signed this past fall.
Barbe alum Brody Drost is listed on the LSU roster as both a pitcher and outfielder and is the highest-ranked local prospect for LSU. Perfect Game ranked the 2019 Class 5A state champion as the No. 1 player in the state and No. 100 player in the country. Drost was the 2020 Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year and LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri admitted Drost may see the field sooner rather than later.
“We believe Brody will have an immediate impact on our program because he has the opportunity to do so in the field and on the mound. He is a year younger than his peers for his grade and could actually be a senior in high school. For being so young, he is a physical, athletic specimen at 6-2 and 210 pounds. As a position player, he can play all three outfield positions and actually played some first base in high school at times. He has a beautiful left-handed swing and can hit for power. On the mound, he has a very fluid delivery and can get into the low 90s with his fastball,” said Mainieri of Drost. “In a normal draft, Brody would certainly have been a player that would have heard his name called and would have had a very difficult decision to make. Brody played at a very successful program in Louisiana at Barbe High School – a school from which we have had several outstanding players come to LSU. Brody is a winner and a blue-collar player.”
Another Lake Charles native to sign with the Tigers is outfielder Gus Milligan of St. Louis. Perfect Game ranked Milligan as the 17th player in the state after his standout career with the Saints. Mainieri said he’s interested in his potential.
“Gus is a right-handed hitting outfielder with a tall, athletic frame from St Louis Catholic in Lake Charles. He is a talented defensive outfielder who has power to the pull side,” Mainieri said of Milligan. “He has played and performed on the summer circuit, and we are excited to see how he develops with added strength and size in the weight room.”
Garrett Edwards of Pitkin is the final local athlete on LSU’s roster after a standout career with the Tigers. Edwards was a state champion in 2019 and was both the Class B player of the year in basketball and baseball. While baseball is the sport he’ll play in college, Edwards is known nationally for his skill on the hardwood. According to a 2019 report from MaxPreps.com, Edwards’ career scoring total of 4,103 points would place him 29th all-time in scoring at the national level.
Maineiri feels as though Edwards could be a diamond in the rough.
“Garrett Edwards could absolutely be the sleeper of this class. As one of the best basketball players in the state, he has never focused solely on baseball. We got so excited about him in the recruiting process because his high school basketball film was just that impressive. The video was unbelievable; dunking over guys, scoring at will and playing hard-nosed, tough defense – you could see why he had Division I basketball offers,” said Mainieri of Edwards. “At 6-5 and 190 pounds, he is a presence on the mound. He has good stuff, pounds the zone, and competes at an extremely high level. I think with the continued development physically, there is a lot for Alan Dunn to work with. We think he could develop into a real dude over the next three to four years.”
