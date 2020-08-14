LSU offers De La Salle freshman linebacker Keidrick Richardson, Jr.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Keidrick Richardson, Jr. is only 14 years old. Yet to play a snap of varsity football at De La Salle, but that didn't matter to LSU. Standing 5'10", weighing at 220 pounds, with a ton of speed, well that's all Coach O needed to know to offer a scholarship.
“He wanted to put me on the phone with somebody and it was Coach O. He told me he had some exciting, asked me how I was doing. Then the news came. He was like, ‘How would you feel to get an official scholarship from LSU?’ I was blessed, it was humbling, and I was shocked. It felt great seeing my mom happy. I feel like I did good. I was trying to hold back some tears. It was a big, big moment for me,” said DLS linebacker Keidrick Richardson, Jr.
“I think it was Mickey Joseph. Do you have any special young kids? I said yes we do. Gave him a list, Paw Paw, Keidrick was on that list. I think they do a great job communicating week-by-week. Coach O does a phenomenal job of talking to at least me weekly in the season. He keeps checking on guys and we talk. It’s interesting, because everybody thinks you need to be a camp body. He’s never been to an LSU camp,” said DLS head coach Ryan Manale.
Richardson is the only freshman in the country to hold an offer from LSU. It’s significance not lost on the guy they call Paw Paw.
“This is very special. Heard it’s very rare. They don’t just give offers to everyone. I got to prove,” said Richardson.
Richardson will start at middle linebacker for the Cavaliers this fall. They open with St. Charles Catholic in week 1.
