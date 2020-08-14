Heart of Louisiana: Palmetto Island State Park

ABBEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - It’s a great place to rent a canoe and explore a South Louisiana swamp that has plenty of alligators.
Daybreak at Palmetto Island State Park located near Abbeville in South Louisiana. As the sunlight fills the forest and ponds, nature comes alive.
The park is located on a patch of higher ground surrounded by swamp and the Vermillion River.
“Nice little lakes here,” says Rudy Espinoza. “There’s a bayou you can go down and last time we were here, we saw quite a few alligators, really swimming, pretty close to us, and it’s pretty exciting to see that.”
Espinoza and his family from Lafayette rented a canoe for the day.
“We’re looking for things to do with the kids and just have a good time for the day. And so this was real close by,” says Espinoza.
“We have the water habitat, we have the palmetto swampy areas. We have hardwoods. We have cypress slews,” says Marcelle Guidry.
Here, you will share the bayou with alligators and see even more along the trails.
The state park really lives up to its name because everywhere you go, you’re surrounded by a thick underbrush of palmetto plants.
The palmetto was a crucial material for native people who lived here centuries ago.
“I know that they made their huts out of it. They could weave all the leaves into walls and roofs and they also made baskets out of them,” says Guidry.
Palmetto Island has cabins that are tucked away in the woods near the river.
“People are quick to go out of state and it’s fun to go out of state and support, but we need to consider supporting our own state,” says Michael McDonald.
McDonald taught his granddaughter a trick for catching dragon flies.
“I held his hat up and I dropped it on one of the dragon flies and put my hand on it and put it in here,” says Amelia McGee.
“There’s a little bit of everything here for anyone who wants peace or solitude or just looking for the beauty of nature,” says McDonald.
This seems like the perfect place for a quiet adventure.
Palmetto Island State Park is located near Abbeville and has six cabins and nearly 100 campsites.
