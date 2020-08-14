FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and humid pattern through the weekend with a few daily storms

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Temperatures outside this morning are no doubt on the hot side as we start our Friday morning on a very sultry note with 100% humidity and heat index values close to 90 even before the sun rises. Radar is clear and we won’t have to worry about rain nor fog for the morning commute but be ready for a couple isolated storms to return later this afternoon. Our KPLC weather app is a good tool to have as you’re out and about today.
While there is no official heat advisory in effect today, heat index values will top 105 and possibly as high as 108 which will make for dangerous conditions if you don’t take the precautions working outside today. Drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks and try to find some shade when working outdoors this afternoon or there will be the possibility of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
As far as rain chances, I don’t expect anything more than a couple of rogue afternoon storms possible during the hottest part of the day with the heat being the big weather story. Rain chances around 30% will return for Saturday as well as daytime heating and the sea breeze front combine to bring a few scattered afternoon storms. Rain chances look a little higher by Sunday as a weak front moves closer to the area.
Scattered afternoon to early evening storms Sunday into Monday will be likely as the front continues to move through during the latter half of the day. Behind the front, slightly less humidity will allow lows at night to fall into the lower 70s with a few spots north possibly seeing upper 60s for a few mornings next week. Rain chances take a bit of a break for a couple of days, but models are showing the return of scattered showers and storms toward the end of next week as the lingering front begins to lift back to the north and bring rain chances back on the increase by next Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Tropical Storm Josephine will stay in the Atlantic with a track carrying the storm north of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola, but it could pose a threat to Bermuda by next week. Another area off the coast of North Carolina could develop over the next few days but will stay out to sea as it moves toward the north Atlantic later this week. There are no tropical threats to the Gulf of Mexico over at least the next few days.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
