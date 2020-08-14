FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and humid pattern through the weekend with a few daily storms

Scattered afternoon to early evening storms Sunday into Monday will be likely as the front continues to move through during the latter half of the day. Behind the front, slightly less humidity will allow lows at night to fall into the lower 70s with a few spots north possibly seeing upper 60s for a few mornings next week. Rain chances take a bit of a break for a couple of days, but models are showing the return of scattered showers and storms toward the end of next week as the lingering front begins to lift back to the north and bring rain chances back on the increase by next Thursday, Friday and Saturday.