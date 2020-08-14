FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A hot afternoon with a few storms, the heat and storms continue for the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another hot afternoon as we have reached the lower and middle 90′s across the region with heat indices approaching 100 and above for many locations. As for showers and storms they have been confined to the I-10 corridor and points south.
Moving through the rest of this evening we are going to see temperatures remaining very warm in the lower 90′s before slowly falling into the middle 80′s by late evening. As for rain, it will be more limited than over the last couple of days as most of the storm activity will be off to our south and then to our east. Overnight we can expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with temperatures slowly falling as we head overnight with our lows for Saturday morning in the middle and upper 70′s. For our Saturday we can expect almost a repeat of our Friday as high temperatures warm back into the lower and middle 90′s as we see plenty of sunshine to start out the day. Isolated storm chances do return as we head into the afternoon though especially along and south of I-10 much like our Friday. Again the bigger story for our Saturday afternoon will be heat indices climbing back into the triple digits. Make sure to drink plenty of fluids if you plan on being out for an extended period of time.
As for Sunday our rain chances increase just slightly as we watch a weak cold front begin to move into the area, providing a little more cloud cover as well as slightly higher rain chances. Overall in terms of our temperatures, you won’t find much in the way of cooling relief as we look to remain in the middle 90′s. If you have any outdoor plans no need to cancel as it won’t be a washout by any means, but as always you can check the KPLC First Alert Weather App for the latest updates and look at radar. The storm chances continue to start the week as well as warm temperatures through Monday.
Into the middle of the week we aren’t expecting a big drop in overall temperatures as it is a weak front. Highs remain in the upper 80′s to near 90 each afternoon, what you will feel is the lower humidity for Wednesday as well as slightly cooler nights with lows in the lower 70′s. Rain chances do make a return into Thursday and look to stick around for next weekend as a stalled front is to our south. As for the tropics we still are watching Tropical Storm Josephine as it moves to the west-northwest and will not be impacting Southwest Louisiana, it may bring some rain to Bermuda next week if it holds together, but most models have it dissolving into early next week. There is also an area off the coast of Virginia and Maryland that has a 70% development chance, but that too will be moving to the east and not impacting our region. For now stay cool and have a great weekend!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
