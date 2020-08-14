FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A hot afternoon with a few storms, the heat and storms continue for the weekend

Moving through the rest of this evening we are going to see temperatures remaining very warm in the lower 90′s before slowly falling into the middle 80′s by late evening. As for rain, it will be more limited than over the last couple of days as most of the storm activity will be off to our south and then to our east. Overnight we can expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with temperatures slowly falling as we head overnight with our lows for Saturday morning in the middle and upper 70′s. For our Saturday we can expect almost a repeat of our Friday as high temperatures warm back into the lower and middle 90′s as we see plenty of sunshine to start out the day. Isolated storm chances do return as we head into the afternoon though especially along and south of I-10 much like our Friday. Again the bigger story for our Saturday afternoon will be heat indices climbing back into the triple digits. Make sure to drink plenty of fluids if you plan on being out for an extended period of time.