Calcasieu Parish Police Jury offering COVID-19 utility assistance

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has announced that they have received extra funding to offer assistance to residents who need help paying their utilities due to COVID-19.
Calcasieu Parish Human Services have received an additional $786,000 this year through the Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) from the CARES Act.
The department plans to use $75,000 of the remaining funding to help residents living in DeQuincy, Iowa, Lake Charles, Moss Bluff, Sulphur, Vinton, and Westlake who are delinquent on their utility payments, such as water, sewer, and garbage. So far, the department has already used $300,000 of this funding to help 100 families with mortgage payments.
Eligible residents may call 337-721-4033 to schedule an appointment beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.
Residents will be able to schedule appointments until 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28. Once scheduled, qualifying residents will receive application packets by mail with instructions.
Human Services also plans to use the remaining CARES funding for rental and food assistance over the next few months.
Residents who have questions or need information about the COVID-19 utility-relief program are also asked to call 337-721-4030.
The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LiHEAP) is also available for residents who need help paying their electric bills. For more information on that program, you can call 337-721-4030.
