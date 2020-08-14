Authorities say Fenton man fired rifle into truck during family argument

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Fenton man is under arrest after what authorities say was a verbal argument that turned violent.
Steven Deville, 48, allegedly fired a rifle into the windshield of a pickup truck following a verbal argument, according to Sgt. Vernon O’Quinn, with the Fenton Police Department. Police were called to the scene around 6 p.m. Thursday.
Deville is accused of getting a rifle out of a vehicle and firing five rounds into the truck in which the person he had been arguing with sat, O’Quinn said. Four of the five rounds penetrated the windshield.
“It was an act of God that that driver didn’t get struck by any of the rounds,” O’Quinn said.
Deville was still at the scene when officers arrived and was arrested, according to O’Quinn.
“It was an ongoing family feud that unfortunately erupted into a violent situation,” O’Quinn said.
