16-year-old murder suspect to be tried as adult

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A 16-year-old murder suspect will be tried as an adult, officials with the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office said.
Trylin Franciso was indicted on one count of second-degree murder Thursday in connection with the July 23 death of Anthony Juan Bennett.
Bennett, 53, was found lying in the road near Opelousas and Ange streets. He was pronounced dead at a hospital
Jacob Johnson, first assistant at the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office, confirmed Thursday that Francisco will be tried as an adult.
Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said at the time of the homicide that a 16-year-old and a 13-year-old were arrested in connection with Bennett’s shooting and that the 16-year-old was suspected of being the shooter. The revolver used in Bennett’s death was believed to be stolen in a car burglary earlier that week, Mancuso said.
