SWLA Arrest Report - Aug 12, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 12, 2020.
Mark Allen Maricle, 35, Sulphur: Rear reflectors on bicycles; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Mercedes Lane Thomas, 26, Eunice: Unauthorized entry of a place of business.
John Anthony Harmon, 31, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of a place of business; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.
Demetrius Demond Chantlin, 45, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a felon; theft of a firearm; theft between $1,000 and $5,000; burglary; revocation of parole.
Rigsby Dewayne Simmons, 55, Lake Charles: Possession of between 28 grams and 200 grams of Amphetamine or Methamphetamine; first offense possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Isaiah Demarcus Golden, 26, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000.
Dewayland Jamyrick Rolax, 21, Lake Charles: Burglary.
Johnathan Lee Charles, 37, Lake Charles: Battery of the infirm; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; battery of a police officer; battery of a police officer that required medical attention; resisting an officer; property damage under $1,000.
Kevin Michael Morris, 54, White Castle: Instate detainer.
Amanda Gale Hardy, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of 400 grams or more of Amphetamine or Methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Christy Lee Robinette, 38, Sulphur: Burglary; theft under $1,000.
Felton James Sonnier, 45, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Cory Michael Louis, 32, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.
Courtney Shea Patton, 42, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; contempt of court (3 charges).
Scott Corey George, 40, Lake Charles: Arson.
Damien Damon Allen, 42, Lake Charles: Strangulation.
Brandon Keith Richard, 34, Lake Charles: Strangulation.
Cody Allen Sargent, 35, Sulphur: Contempt of court (3 charges); residential contractor fraud of $1,500 or more; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to use turning signals; improper entry of an intersection; residential contractor fraud of under $500 (2 charges).
