Report: Southland Conference to only play non-conference football schedule in the fall

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Following a meeting between Southland Conference Presidents on Wednesday, the league looks to have reached a decision on how to handle the 2020 football season.
According to a report from Randy McIlvoy of KPRC in Houston, the Southland Conference will cancel all fall sports in 2020 with the exception of its football teams being allowed non-conference games. The league’s conference schedule will shift to the spring with the hopes of a delayed season. The Southland Conference is expected to announce its plans publicly on Thursday.
The plan is an interesting one with the SLC’s eyes obviously on the non-conference money games for its member institutions. Scheduling for the schools may be tough with the ACC and Big XII only allowing its schools to schedule one non-conference game whereas the SEC is allowing none. Other FBS conferences like the C-USA, Sun Belt and AAC will likely be options as well.
McNeese currently has a road game with UL Lafayette scheduled for September 5 and a possible home game with Northern Colorado on Septemeber 12. The Big Sky conference has yet to officially announce its plans for allowing schools to play a non-conference fall schedule.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.