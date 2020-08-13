Law enforcement property tax renewal tops ballot in Calcasieu Parish

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Saturday, voters go to the polls on several tax propositions in Calcasieu Parish. Voters throughout the parish will decide whether to renew a 7.58 mill property tax that provides money for the sheriff’s department.
Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso says the tax was first approved by voters almost forty years ago. And, at the current rate, the sheriff says it brings in about $11 million a year, which is less than authorized. He says most of it goes to salaries.
“The majority of our expenses are salaries and benefits. It makes up about 70% of our budget, just salaries and benefits. The other 30% is gas, utilities, feeding prisoners, cars, vehicles, insurance,” said Mancuso.
Mancuso says it’s also to help keep the department stay on the cutting edge when it comes to technology and equipment used to solve crimes.
“Criminals have become sophisticated, drug dealers have become sophisticated and we’ve become sophisticated. We have so much at our disposal now. It’s very hard to hide in today’s technology,” he said.
This year, Mancuso says the money will help make up for a reduction in sales tax revenues caused by the pandemic.
“We put a hiring freeze on, so we’ve made up that deficit. We were looking at a $20 million deficit at one point. We basically stopped some projects, we stopped hiring people. We’re going to wait, see how the next six months to a year goes,” he said.
Business and industry pay most property taxes in Calcasieu Parish. How much the tax costs homeowners each year depends on the value of their home.
“A home worth $100,000 you pay about $11 a year; a home valued at $200,000 you’d pay about $57 a year; a $400,000 home about $150 a year,” he said.
The first $75,000 of the value of a home is exempt from parish property taxes.
Also on the ballot: a 1/2% sales tax renewal for City of Sulphur and a 6.18 mill property tax renewal for Niblett’s Bluff Park Commission.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.