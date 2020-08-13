Gov. Edwards says all La. residents receiving unemployment benefits will get additional $300

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards announced during a news conference Thursday, Aug. 13 the state has received guidance from the federal government on how to comply with President Donald Trump’s executive order which called for additional unemployment benefits.
Edwards says he anticipates all individuals who are receiving unemployment benefits will receive an additional $300 in benefits and will be retroactive to Aug. 1.
The governor said the funding for the additional benefits is coming from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
More than 400,000 Louisiana residents are currently receiving unemployment benefits, according to Edwards.
