FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Oppressive heat and humidity with limited afternoon storms

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With temperatures barely out of the 80s for morning lows, the higher humidity will certainly be a big factor in the heat index values through the day as rain chances will be limited to just a few afternoon storms. You may want to carry the umbrella for the possibility and be prepared to head indoors this afternoon if you hear lightning, as that was a huge factor in the storms that developed yesterday afternoon.
Just be prepared for the possibility of a few afternoon storms by using our KPLC weather app as you are out and about, but also take your heat precautions today when working outdoors, as the heat index will be high enough to cause heat exhaustion if you aren’t hydrating and taking frequent breaks. We’ll see another quiet but sultry evening with temperatures barely dropping out of the 80s again overnight.
Rain chances will be about the same for our Friday with just the usual pop-up afternoon thunderstorms along the sea breeze, otherwise another hot and humid day with highs in the middle 90s and heat indices again around 103 to 105. The good news for our weekend is that this pattern does not look to change, giving you plenty of opportunities for your outdoor plans Saturday and Sunday, which for many will likely involve sticking close to the air conditioner as it will continue to be hot and humid!
By early next week, computer models are still teasing us with a cool front that could move through by Monday night or Tuesday, bringing an additional chance of showers and thunderstorms and slightly drier air behind it for the middle to latter half of next week. These lower dew points behind the front will send temperatures just a smidgin lower as a result with upper 60s to near 70 degree lows and lower rain chances. We’ll keep our fingers crossed!
Tropical Depression Eleven continues to move through the open waters of the Atlantic and is no more powerful this morning with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. However, the National Hurricane Center still expects this system to eventually be upgraded to tropical storm status, taking on the name Josephine, and staying just north of the Lesser Antilles and Puerto Rico before curving back out to sea. This storm poses no threat to the U.S.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.