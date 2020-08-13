FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Oppressive heat and humidity with limited afternoon storms

Rain chances will be about the same for our Friday with just the usual pop-up afternoon thunderstorms along the sea breeze, otherwise another hot and humid day with highs in the middle 90s and heat indices again around 103 to 105. The good news for our weekend is that this pattern does not look to change, giving you plenty of opportunities for your outdoor plans Saturday and Sunday, which for many will likely involve sticking close to the air conditioner as it will continue to be hot and humid!