FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A hot afternoon with an isolated storm, staying hot through the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A hot afternoon once again as we have seen highs rising back into the lower 90′s with it feeling more like 100 in some areas. Rain chances overall are lower this afternoon as we are seeing slight drier air working its way in with some westerly flow.
Through the rest of this afternoon we will continue to see temperatures staying hot in the lower 90′s and slowly falling back into the middle 80′s by late evening. If you have any outdoor plans those look to be fine as rain chances are lower with just a slight chance of an isolated storm through the late evening. We do remain dry overnight as we watch temperatures fall back into the middle and upper 70′s for our Friday morning. We can expect a repeat to our Friday as we see temperatures warming quickly through the morning as we will see a mixture of sun and clouds to start the day very similar to the last couple of days. Into the afternoon temperatures climb back into the lower 90′s with heat indices reaching the triple digits once again. As for cooling showers and storms it looks to be another afternoon with very few of those as we continue to see some drier air working its way in from the north and west.
As we move into the weekend temperatures are going to stay very steady in the lower 90′s each afternoon with our typical summer time set up of afternoon and evening storms. Saturday looks to see more of an isolated storm threat with a little greater chance as we move into Sunday as we watch a weak cold front moving in from the north. Now yes it’s a cold front, but it’s also August so we aren’t expecting a major cool down behind the front. The front looks to swing through the region as we head into Monday and Tuesday and until then we can expect scattered showers and storms to continue for our afternoon hours.
The one thing we will be able to notice is a little drop in the humidity values as we usher in drier air behind the front. So while temperatures will still reach the upper 80′s to near 90 for the middle and end of next week, it will feel more comfortable instead of us having to deal with high heat index values. A look at the tropics shows us that we now have our tenth named storm in Tropical Storm Josephine. This storm is east of the Leeward Islands and is forecast to move to the north and west and then curve off to the north as we head into the weekend. This will be no threat to Southwest Louisiana and we aren’t expecting any impacts to our area over the next week. Another interest area is just off the Carolina coast, but this too is moving off to the east and will be no threat to Southwest Louisiana.
