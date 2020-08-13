FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A hot afternoon with an isolated storm, staying hot through the weekend

The one thing we will be able to notice is a little drop in the humidity values as we usher in drier air behind the front. So while temperatures will still reach the upper 80′s to near 90 for the middle and end of next week, it will feel more comfortable instead of us having to deal with high heat index values. A look at the tropics shows us that we now have our tenth named storm in Tropical Storm Josephine. This storm is east of the Leeward Islands and is forecast to move to the north and west and then curve off to the north as we head into the weekend. This will be no threat to Southwest Louisiana and we aren’t expecting any impacts to our area over the next week. Another interest area is just off the Carolina coast, but this too is moving off to the east and will be no threat to Southwest Louisiana.