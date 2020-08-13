CELL PHONE VIDEO: Chili’s hostess reportedly attacked by large group of women; family sets up GoFundMe

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A GoFundMe account has been set up for a teenage hostess at Chili’s who was reportedly attacked by a large group of women after she tried to enforce the restaurant’s COVID-19 policies about how many people can sit together at one table.
The GoFundMe was started by the hostess’ family; they say she’s now afraid to return to work.
Cell phone video of a portion of the incident can be viewed below. It should be noted, WAFB has edited the video to bleep out instances of foul language.
Note: WAFB makes no representations or warranties of any kind about the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of any GoFundMe campaign. Any donations you make to such campaigns are strictly at your own risk. If you have any questions related to the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of a GoFundMe campaign, please contact GoFundMe directly or consult the GoFundMe Guarantee Policy.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.