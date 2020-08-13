Authorities release name of man arrested in house fire on Creole Street

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The man who lived at a home that burned on Creole Street Wednesday afternoon has been arrested, authorities say.
Scott Corey George, 40, was arrested on one count of simple arson. He was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center Wednesday.
Geroge was arrested walking away from the scene, authorities say.
The fire in the 2500 block of Creole Street started before 1 p.m. The fire became fully involved and damaged much of the house before it was brought under control.
Neighbor Louis Myles said he was about to take a nap when another neighbor knocked on his door and said George had set something on fire on the side of Myles’ house.
Myles said he went outside and found a small fire by his home, which he put out. But then he noticed George’s home was ablaze.
Authorities say no one was inside the home at the time of the fire.
