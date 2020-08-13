AUG. 15 ELECTION: Here’s what’s on the ballot

Shall the City of Sulphur be authorized to renew its one-half percent (1/2%) sales and use tax for streets, sewerage disposal, water and waste water systems, and therefore be authorized pursuant to Article 6, Section 29 of the Louisiana Constitution to continue to levy and collect for 10 years beginning April 1, 2021, the existing tax of one-half percent (1/2%) upon the sale at retail, use, lease, or rental, consumption and storage for use or consumption of tangible personal property and on the sales of taxable services, with the collections from the levy estimated to be $4,100,000 for one entire year, and the avails of the tax after payment of all costs of levy and collection, to be dedicated and used for improving streets, sewerage disposal, water and waste water systems within the City, title to which shall be in the public; and, to issue bonds not to exceed 10 years from the initial levy of the tax, which bonds shall be retired with, paid from, and secured by an irrevocable pledge and dedication of the tax?