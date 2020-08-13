AUG. 15 ELECTION: Here’s what’s on the ballot

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - While it’s a light ballot, there are several taxes being considered in Saturday’s election.
Calcasieu has three tax renewals on the ballot, including a parish-wide 7.58-mill, 10-year property tax renewal funding the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Likewise, Jess Davis has on the ballot a parish-wide 5.95-mill, 10-year property tax renewal to fund the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office.
There is nothing on the ballot in Cameron or Vernon parishes.
CALCASIEU PARISH
PW Law Enforcement District -- 7.58 Mills Renewal - Sheriff - 10 Yrs.
Shall the Calcasieu Parish Law Enforcement District be authorized to continue to levy and collect an ad valorem property tax not to exceed 7.58 mills on the dollar of assessed valuation on all property subject to taxation in The District (an estimated $18,637,901.00 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year) for a period of ten (10) years, with the renewal beginning on January 1, 2021 and expiring on December 31, 2030, for the purpose of providing funding for The District?
City of Sulphur -- 1/2% S&U Tax Renewal - CC - 10 Yrs.
Shall the City of Sulphur be authorized to renew its one-half percent (1/2%) sales and use tax for streets, sewerage disposal, water and waste water systems, and therefore be authorized pursuant to Article 6, Section 29 of the Louisiana Constitution to continue to levy and collect for 10 years beginning April 1, 2021, the existing tax of one-half percent (1/2%) upon the sale at retail, use, lease, or rental, consumption and storage for use or consumption of tangible personal property and on the sales of taxable services, with the collections from the levy estimated to be $4,100,000 for one entire year, and the avails of the tax after payment of all costs of levy and collection, to be dedicated and used for improving streets, sewerage disposal, water and waste water systems within the City, title to which shall be in the public; and, to issue bonds not to exceed 10 years from the initial levy of the tax, which bonds shall be retired with, paid from, and secured by an irrevocable pledge and dedication of the tax?
Niblett’s Bluff Park Commission -- 6.18 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.
Shall the Niblett’s Bluff Park Commission, Parish of Calcasieu, State of Louisiana, acting as governing authority of said Commission, be authorized to renew, levy and collect a six and eighteen hundredths (6.18) mill tax on all property subject to taxation in said Commission for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2021 and ending with the year 2030, with collections from the renewed levy estimated to be $384,221.00 for one entire year, for the purpose of construction, development, improvement, maintenance, operation and repair of Niblett’s Bluff Park, its facilities and equipment, and the acquisition and/or lease of sites, property, works, facilities and equipment related thereto?
ALLEN PARISH
Road District No. 2 -- 7.48 Mills Renewal - PJ - 10 Yrs.
Shall Road District No. 2 of the Parish of Allen, State of Louisiana (the “District”), continue to levy a seven and forty-eight hundredths (7.48) mills property tax on all the property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $221,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2021 and ending with the year 2030, for the purpose of constructing, improving and maintaining Parish roads and bridges within the District?
Recreation District No. 1 -- 3.10 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.
Shall Recreation District No. 1 of the Parish of Allen, State of Louisiana (Oakdale) (the “District”), be authorized to continue to levy and collect a tax of three and ten-hundredths (3.10) mills (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of said tax for one entire year being $181,000) on all the property subject to taxation in the District for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, maintaining and operating recreational facilities for said District, including the acquisition of equipment therefor?
BEAUREGARD PARISH
Gravity Drainage District No. 6 -- 15 Mills - BOC - 10 Yrs.
Shall Gravity Drainage District No. 6 of the Parish of Beauregard, State of Louisiana, be authorized to levy a special tax of 15 mills on all property subject to taxation in said District for a period of ten (10) years, beginning on January 1, 2020, with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $994,500 for one entire year, for the purpose of constructing, operating and maintaining said District’s drainage systems constituting works of public improvement, title to which shall be in the public, and in the event the proposition carries, for authority to levy and collect the special tax provided for in the proposition?
JEFF DAVIS PARISH
PW Law Enforcement District -- 5.95 Mills Renewal - Sheriff - 10 Yrs.
Shall the Law Enforcement District of the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to continue to levy a tax of five and ninety-five hundredths (5.95) mills on all property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $1,400,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year) for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2021 and ending with the year 2030, for the purpose of providing additional funding for the District?
