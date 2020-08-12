Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for 17-year-old missing from Leesville

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 17-year-old who was reported missing on Wednesday.
Jordan Lane Prether, 17, was last seen at her residence on Savage Forks Road in Leesville on Monday, VPSO said.
Prether is described as a white female with short red or auburn hair, stands 5′3″ tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds.
Officials said Mark Owen, 35, is wanted for questioning in her disappearance. Owen is believed to be traveling to Tennessee with Prether.
Officials said Owen is a white male with brown hair, blue eyes and stands 6′2″ tall weighing approximately 185 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.
