SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 11, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 11, 2020.
Steven Corey Lebleu, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth between $5,000 and $25,000.
Thomas Joseph Young, 39, Iowa: Child endangerment.
James Christopher Bruno, 55, Sulphur: Indecent behavior with juveniles.
Antoine Emanuel Zeno Jr., 33, DeQuincy: Violations of protective orders.
Jontue Dewayne Fears, 37, Texas City, TX: Probation violation (2 charges).
Vickie Latique Alexander, 50, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft of $25,000 or more.
Jennifer Hope Broussard, 58, Lake Charles: Harassment.
Jennifer Lynn Landry, 29, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Jaimee Marie Hetzler, 40, Westlake: Aggravated battery; obstruction of justice; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; hit and run; failure to report an accident.
Andrew Curtis Moss, 22, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; property damage under $1,000.
Michael Joseph Becnel, 35, Iowa: Contempt of court (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alexandro Hernandez-Lopez, 20, Port Arthur, TX: Filing or maintaining false records.
Lashawn Lynette Lovick, 47, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.
