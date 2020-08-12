Schools implement Covid-19 safety measures for returning to the classroom

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As we get closer to the start of the school year, safety and wellness are on the top of everyone’s mind.
Schools are having to re-imagine nearly every aspect of a typical school day in order to keep children safe from COVID-19.
They’re doing everything from wearing masks to staying six feet apart, and even using a mobile library.
Lisa Causey, the principal of John F. Kennedy Early Learning Center, says they are complying with all of the regulations set by the Calcasieu Parish School Board and the CDC.
“We are going to make sure that they’re wearing the face coverings at arrival and dismissal and any transitions. They will be staying with their static groups, so that’s their little family. We will be taking temperatures upon arrival,” Causey says.
Students will notice some big changes due to COVID-19 concerns. Even school libraries are going to look different.
Amy Broussard is a librarian at T. H. Watkins Elementary.
“Students are not checking out books until we go into phase 3. That is a district-wide decision that they’ve made,” says Broussard.
“I’m going to be going into the classrooms, and actually reading the book to students, and I’m having a little craft in a bag for each student to take home. The district has provided a lot of e-books that they now have access online to. I’m very thankful that they’ve purchased a lot of the books, so they can continue reading and having some sort of familiar-ness.”
Causey says teaching children the safety practices will prepare them for all the changes.
“Our students are sponges. They learn and soak up all the information each and every day. So, our teachers have lessons already prepared for them, to talk to them about their mask, to model wearing their mask, talking about safety and health.”
Students in Calcasieu Parish public schools will return on Monday, Aug 24.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.